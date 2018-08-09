The Girl in the Spider's Web director on why he wanted a new actress to play Lisbeth Salander

To read more on The Girl in the Spider’s Web and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The last time we saw novelist Stieg Larsson’s heroine Lisbeth Salander on screen, she was played by Rooney Mara in 2011’s David Fincher-directed The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. So how come it’s The Crown star Claire Foy leading the new movie about the Swedish hacker, The Girl in the Spider’s Web (out Nov. 9)?

“There was a lot of debate — but not with me — mostly debate among the studio, if they [were] taking that route or not,” says Spider’s Web director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe), about the possibility that Mara might reprise the role. “Eventually, I think it was me coming in, saying, I preferred to have my own cast. As a director, I just didn’t like the idea of taking someone else’s cast. As much as I admired Fincher as a filmmaker I think Rooney Mara is Fincher’s Lisbeth, right? And I wanted to find my own.”

See an exclusive still below from The Girl in the Spider’s Web featuring Foy and Sverrir Gudnason, who plays journalist Mikael Blomkvist. And watch the film’s trailer, above.