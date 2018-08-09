Tom Hardy transforms into Al Capone for Josh Trank's new Fonzo photo

Tom Hardy is getting back into the thick of those gangster movies. After dealing with shady characters in Lawless and Legend, the actor plays one of the shadiest of them all, Al Capone, as shown in a new photo from Josh Trank’s Fonzo.

Josh Trank/Twitter

Trank shared the new image over social media on Thursday. Hardy is seen puffing on a cigar while he takes the spotlight as the Prohibition-era Chicago crime boss nicknamed “Scarface.”

Fonzo will follow the once “ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist,” according to the logline. “Al ‘Fonzo’ Capone (Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore. At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

The film marks the first directing project from Trank after the big fallout with the Fantastic Four reboot and his Star Wars standalone movie departure. Trank also wrote Fonzo, which costars Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Hardy is also coming off of filming Venom, which sees the Oscar-nominated actor as the titular Spider-Man adversary.

Fonzo does not currently have a known release date.