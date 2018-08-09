Fantastic Beasts sequel reveals adorable baby Nifflers

James Hibberd
August 09, 2018 at 01:28 PM EDT

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

type
Movie
genre
Fantasy, Drama
release date
11/16/18
performer
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp
director
David Yates
distributor
Warner Bros.

What could be cuter than the Wizarding World’s adorable coin-obsessed Nifflers?

Why, baby Nifflers, of course.

And EW has the exclusive first photo:

Warner Bros. Pictures

And yes, Nifflers come in different fur colors aside from classic black.

Here is some concept art of them as well:

Warner Bros. Pictures

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Newt Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) tries to wrangle a litter of newborns which are just as mischievous as their parents. “They’re wreaking havoc,” Redmayne says.

Other new beasts in the film include the Kelpie (a Scottish underwater creature that can be mounted and ridden), a leucrotta (a large moose-like creature with an impossible huge month) and an Augurey (an owl-like creature whose cry is believed to foretell death — hmm, should’t that be called a Foreshadous?).

The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters Nov. 16.

To read more on this and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

