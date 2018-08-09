type Movie genre Fantasy, Drama release date 11/16/18 performer Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp director David Yates distributor Warner Bros.

What could be cuter than the Wizarding World’s adorable coin-obsessed Nifflers?

Why, baby Nifflers, of course.

And EW has the exclusive first photo:

Warner Bros. Pictures

And yes, Nifflers come in different fur colors aside from classic black.

Here is some concept art of them as well:

Warner Bros. Pictures

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Newt Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) tries to wrangle a litter of newborns which are just as mischievous as their parents. “They’re wreaking havoc,” Redmayne says.

Other new beasts in the film include the Kelpie (a Scottish underwater creature that can be mounted and ridden), a leucrotta (a large moose-like creature with an impossible huge month) and an Augurey (an owl-like creature whose cry is believed to foretell death — hmm, should’t that be called a Foreshadous?).

The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters Nov. 16.

