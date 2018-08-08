The Nutcracker and the Four Realms trailer brings a new kind of wonderland

type Movie genre Fantasy release date 11/02/18 performer Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Helen Mirren director Lasse Hallstrom, Joe Johnston Current Status In Season

E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic Nutcracker tale now has the full power of Disney behind it.

The latest, dazzling trailer for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms brings us a world that’s more on par with Alice’s Wonderland and Narnia. It’s full of Sugar Plum Fairies, toy soldiers, ballerinas, a gang of mice, and one cackling baddie played by Helen Mirren.

The film, directed by Lasse Hallström (Chocolat) and Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger), stars Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) as Clara, the young girl who ventures into the realms her mother created in search of a key that will open a precious gift. Her godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman) presents her a golden thread at an annual holiday party that leads her to said key, only it disappears inside a parallel world.

Now Clara must traverse the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, Land of Sweets, and the Fourth Realm that holds the tyrant Mother Ginger (Mirren), who’s looking to rule all the realms herself.

Disney

Along the way, she meets the Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley) and a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight). Misty Copeland, the first African-American ballerina to land principal dancer status from the American Ballet Theatre, also appears as The Ballerina. The cast is rounded out by Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Miranda Hart, Sergei Polunin, Omid Djalili, Jack Whitehall, Meera Syal, and Ellie Bamber.

This will be the first film with Freeman in it since allegations of sexual misconduct came out against the actor, who apologized but called all the incidents “misplaced compliments or humor.”

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms will open in theaters Nov. 2.