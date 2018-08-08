New Oscar category for 'popular film' ripped by critics

Media pundits and movie fans are ripping The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ announcement Wednesday morning of a new Oscar category for “achievement in popular film.” The vaguely defined honor will be introduced at the 2019 ceremony along with other changes seemingly aimed at appeasing studios and boosting ratings of the annual ABC telecast. The new category was quickly ripped far and wide on Twitter, though it also had a few defenders.

Here are some of the most thoughtful points and funniest jabs (some NSFW language):

There is already an award for popular films. It's called "money." I have no particular problem with the other new Oscar moves–to insist on a three-hour show (whatever) and to move it a couple of weeks earlier (won't help a thing but won't hurt anything). > — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 8, 2018

I can't believe it happened again. pic.twitter.com/jQDqsjMdjC — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) August 8, 2018

WEST SIDE STORY, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, FORREST GUMP and TITANIC were very popular films that also won the Oscar for Best Picture. Give us 10 nominees for Best Picture. Don't make the Oscars the MTV Awards or the People's Choice Awards. — Bobby Rivers (@BobbyRiversTV) August 8, 2018

WILL THE SNYDER CUT OF JUSTICE LEAGUE BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE POPULAR FILM OSCAR IF IT'S RELEASED BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR. — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) August 8, 2018

We're now just a few years away from the Academy Awards awarding the Oscar for "Raddest On-Screen Explosion." — Michael Schneider (@franklinavenue) August 8, 2018

And the Oscar For Best Popular Film goes to… pic.twitter.com/jtgzzC3Fgi — chris nashawaty (@ChrisNashawaty) August 8, 2018

the good thing about adding an Oscar for "popular film" is that it's a second-class category *and* it devalues Best Picture (that no one watched) — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 8, 2018

I'd rather a "popular" film be nominated for Best Picture but lose than not be nominated at all but win this nonsense consolation prize instead. #Oscars — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) August 8, 2018

And also, can a Popular Film have Best Actor or Best Screenplay or Best Director? Doubt it. Seriously, just put the Oscars in the bin — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) August 8, 2018

We shouldn't be separating "popular" and "best." A film can be both. Some of the greatest films in history ARE both. If a blockbuster like "Black Panther" hits the national conscience and is worthy of a Best Picture nod then it shouldn't be degraded just because people liked it. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) August 8, 2018

Unless you just want to simply take their dictation and float whatever line they've conjured, there is no way you can see the Academy's moves this morning as anything other than clumsy and craven. It's like an apotheosis of undercooked ideas. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) August 8, 2018

Maybe the new "most popular film" statue will come with a little red hat on its head. Wouldn't that be neat? Make Oscars Popular Again! #MOPA! — Jeff Jensen (@EWDocJensen) August 8, 2018

Oscars categories WE ACTUALLY FUCKING NEED: Best Stunt Performer Ensemble, Best Casting, Best First Film Cc: @TheAcademy — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) August 8, 2018

Breaking my vacation Twitter fast for my one comment on this dumbass Best Popular Movie Oscar: pic.twitter.com/5mSEKKHlgu — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 8, 2018

@TheAcademy adding "most popular" picture really means that the Best Picture — the well made film– is Least Popular. And in 2021, they'll have Favorite Movie Star. — Showbiz 411 (@showbiz411) August 8, 2018

I can't think of anything more disgustingly elitist and unnecessary than for the Oscars to give a separate Academy Award to Best Popular Film alongside Best Picture. — Dr Arnold T Blumberg (@DoctoroftheDead) August 8, 2018

Congrats in advance to this year's Achievement in Popular Film Oscar Winners! pic.twitter.com/Gwwfhsa0yP — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 8, 2018

A Blockbuster Oscar is ridiculous. There's no award for choreography! They want to make sure popular stars show up by dumbing down the awards? They've already got up to 10 movies nominated — would a "Black Panther" or a "Wonder Woman" be eligible for double-nomination? — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) August 8, 2018

Yet a few defended the move:

If it really bothers you, that's silly/you are in the 1%. The Teen Choice Awards don't air on ABC. The Academy needs ABC to survive. If the Academy continues to disregard what the public likes, ratings will continue to plummet and there will be no Oscars telecast. Adapt or die. https://t.co/Ii6gvvbVOR — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 8, 2018

I know it’s pretentious but I find it disappointing they’re now giving Oscars to so-called “popular” movies. Oscars only deserve to be given to beloved cinematic classics like Crash — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 8, 2018