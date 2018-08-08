Jamie Lee Curtis is menaced by a different kind of killer in trailer for restoration of The Fog

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 100 minutes Wide Release Date 10/14/05 performer Maggie Grace, Tom Welling, Selma Blair director Rupert Wainwright distributor Columbia Pictures author Cooper Layne genre Horror

With Jamie Lee Curtis returning to her signature role of Laurie Strode in this fall’s Halloween (out Oct. 19), here at EW we’ve been thinking a lot about the actress’ iconic performance in John Carpenter’s original 1978 slasher classic. But just a couple of years later, Curtis and Carpenter reteamed for another terrific, if very different, horror tale, 1980’s spookshow The Fog, a 4K restoration of which is being released in cinemas this October.

Set in the seaside California town of Antonio Bay, the movie finds characters played by Curtis, her real-life mother Janet Leigh, Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins, and Hal Holbrook being menaced by some vengeance-seeking and extremely bloodthirsty ghosts. The restored version of The Fog opens Oct. 26 for limited runs at the Metrograph in New York, Landmark’s Nuart in Los Angeles, and The Music Box Theatre in Chicago. There will also be screenings across the U.S. at Alamo Drafthouse cinemas and other venues.

Watch the trailer above for the restored version of The Fog.