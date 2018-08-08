John Bailey re-elected Film Academy president after dismissed sexual harassment allegation

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences re-elected John Bailey as president for a second term on Tuesday, a few months after a sexual harassment allegation leveled against him was investigated and dismissed by the organization.

Bailey is the first cinematographer to be elected president of the Academy, made up of 9,000-plus members of the film industry that vote on the annual Oscars ceremony.

In March, the Academy said in a statement that it had conducted an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment made against Bailey, and that it “unanimously determined that no further action was merited,” allowing Bailey to continue in his post as president.

Bailey, a cinematographer known for Ordinary People, American Gigolo, and The Way Way Back, took over as Academy president last year after Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who served for four years, stepped down.

Academy presidents are elected every year, with no person serving more than four consecutive years.

Bailey oversaw the Oscars this year amid the #MeToo movement, the Time’s Up campaign, and the expulsion of high-profile members Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, and Roman Polanski. At this year’s Oscars ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel frequently brought up the issue on stage with biting quips and scathing remarks directed at men in Hollywood accused of abusing their positions in power. Three Weinstein accusers — Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra — took the stage to champion Time’s Up and the Academy’s push for inclusion and diversity.

This year, the Academy invited more than 900 new members in its bid to double the number of women and minorities by 2020.