Ben Schwartz to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount's movie

Ben Schwartz is making a dash for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog.

The actor and comedian is set to voice the lead character in the hybrid live-action/CGI movie based on the popular ’90s videogame about a fleet-footed furball. He confirmed the news Wednesday on Twitter, adding, “I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST!”

Schwartz joins a cast that includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey.

Jeff Fowler, who earned an Oscar nomination in 2005 for his animated short “Gopher Broke,” is directing the movie, and Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is on board as an executive producer. The film is slated to arrive Nov. 19, 2019.

Schwartz has plenty of experience voicing animated characters: He currently voices Dewey Duck on Disney Channel’s Duck Tales reboot and will soon be heard as Leonardo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Schwartz is perhaps best known for his work as an actor in Parks and Recreation and House of Lies, and he’s costarring in Night School with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish this fall.

