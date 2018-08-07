Watch the trailer for a love story set on election night 2016

It’s Nov. 8, 2016 and two strangers cross paths in Los Angeles. That’s the plot of Qasim Basir’s A Boy. A Girl. A Dream., a film which takes place not only in a single night, but also in a single shot.

Omari Hardwick stars as Cass, a club promoter who meets Frida (Meagan Good), a woman visiting the city from the Midwest, while he’s partying in downtown L.A. The two get to know each other, and the spark of their love story emerges against the backdrop of one of the most tumultuous political events in modern American history.

Watch the trailer above, if you’re able to relive that night. The film opens in theaters on September 14.