Watch the first clip from punk-rock survival-thriller The Ranger

In survival-thriller The Ranger, Chelsea and her pals flee the city in search of a place to lay low after a run-in with the cops at a punk show. Running to the security of Chelsea’s old, abandoned family cabin in the woods, they fall under the watchful eye of an overzealous park ranger.

The Ranger is the first film directed by Jenn Wexler, the producer of Mickey Keating’s films Darling and Psychopaths and Ana Asensio’s Most Beautiful Island, which was nominated for the John Cassavetes Award at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards.

“Jeremy Holm plays the ranger,” says Wexler. “He’s in Mr. Robot and House of Cards and he’s just f—ing awesome. I can’t wait for people to see him in this movie. Chloe Levine, who’s in The Defenders and The OA on Netflix, plays one of the punks named Chelsea. Then we have Amanda Grace Benitez, who’s in All Cheerleaders Die, and Bubba Weiler (The Good Fight), and Granit Lahu (The Sinner), and Jeremy Pope. It’s a great ensemble cast.”

Wexler co-wrote the script for The Ranger with an old friend, Giaco Furino.

“We went to college in Philadelphia at the University of the Arts and this was his, like, senior screenplay,” says Wexler. “I was always so obsessed with the idea of punks versus a park ranger. I felt that was something that should already exist in the world! [Laughs] There should already be some ’80s movie about punks that go up against a park ranger. So, I always loved the concept, and then later, when I figured out how to make movies, I was like, ‘Yo, Giaco! Find that script and let’s make this!’”

It was announced today that The Ranger will open in New York on Aug. 17 for a week-long run at the IFC Center and will play for another week at L.A.’s Laemmle Music Hall Theater from Sept. 7. Wexler’s film is also screening on the opening night of London’s FrightFest, Aug. 23.

Watch a teaser for The Ranger below and an exclusive — expletive-featuring — clip from the movie, above.

The Ranger is produced by Glass Eye Pix and Hood River Entertainment.