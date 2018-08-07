Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders join Spider-Man: Far From Home

A few familiar Marvel faces could soon be joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders have reportedly signed on for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill.

Vulture reported the news first (that’s Vulture the entertainment news site, not Vulture the Michael Keaton bad guy from the first movie — although he’s reportedly set to return in Far From Home, too). Sony had no comment.

Of course, the last time we saw Spidey, Fury, and Hill at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, they had all died as casualties of Thanos’ genocidal finger snap — so it remains to be seen exactly how they will return for Far From Home.

Jackson’s casting means that Nick Fury is confirmed to appear in at least two Marvel movies next year: Far From Home (out July 5) and Captain Marvel (out March 8), where he’ll play a younger version of Fury opposite Brie Larson’s hero. And, of course, there’s always a chance that he could also turn up in the still-untitled Avengers 4.

Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon are all returning for Far From Home, with Jake Gyllenhaal on board as the malevolent Mysterio. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but at least part of the film will take place in Europe, where it’s currently shooting.

For more on Spider-Man: Far From Home, read EW’s roundup of everything we know so far here.