All eight Harry Potter movies are returning to theaters, no spells required

You won’t have to outwit a magical chess set, battle a boggart, or risk splinching to see the Harry Potter films on the big screen once again.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — the book that introduced the world to a certain young boy with a lightning-bolt scar — the Cinemark theater chain is re-releasing all of the Potter films at locations across the country from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

The lineup for the company’s “Wizarding World XD Week” includes all eight original films based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding saga, plus 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Tickets, which are on sale now at Cinemark.com, run $5 per movie, or fans can purchase a $25 “festival pass” for all nine films, which includes a “collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50 through the end of the year and a commemorative festival badge,” according to a press release.

Whether fans choose to see their favorite Harry Potter movie or go all in for the full set, the series’ return to theaters comes just over two months before another film will join its ranks — Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on Nov. 16.