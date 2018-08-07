Chris Pratt's Cowboy Ninja Viking yanked from release schedule, delayed indefinitely

Chris Pratt won’t be needing his spurs, shuriken, or sword anytime soon.

One month before production had been scheduled to start on Cowboy Ninja Viking, Universal has pulled the comic book adaptation from its release calendar and delayed filming, a spokesperson for the studio confirmed to EW.

No explanation was provided for the shake-up, though the studio noted that the film remains in active development, with plans to reschedule production and slot a new release date at a later time.

Pratt remains attached to play Duncan, a multifaceted assassin with the ability to manifest the deadliest attributes of three distinct personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking. Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones), who had been expected to make her feature directing debut on the pic, is also still on board.

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra had been in negotiations to join Pratt, playing the female lead; if the film moves ahead in the future, it’s expected that the role will still be hers, provided she can accommodate the new schedule.

News of the shift was first reported by Collider.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, Cowboy Ninja Viking was most recently scripted by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (The Commuter). Craig Mazin (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) penned an earlier draft, updating an original take by Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.