Supergirl movie in the works from DC and Warner Bros.

One of DC’s most beloved heroes could soon be taking flight on the big screen.

DC and Warner Bros. are developing a Supergirl movie, EW has confirmed. Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox) has been tapped to write the script, which would bring Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin, into the DC film universe.

Deadline first reported the news.

The character made her comics debut in 1959, and she got her own film once before in 1984, starring Helen Slater. Melissa Benoist currently stars as Kara on the CW TV series Supergirl, and the new film is expected to be separate from the show.

There’s no producer attached to the Supergirl movie yet, but the film joins Warner Bros.’ rapidly expanding DC Universe: Todd Phillips is directing The Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime, and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has been tapped to write a Batgirl movie. (There’s also a different Joker movie in development starring Jared Leto, as well as the Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan.) And of course, production is already underway on the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, with Aquaman and Shazam! both scheduled to hit theaters in the coming months.

So, time to start speculating — who do you think should don Supergirl’s cape?