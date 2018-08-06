type Movie release date 07/26/19 performer Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt director Quentin Tarantino distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment

Margot Robbie has shared the first look at herself in character as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated I, Tonya star revealed the photo Monday on Instagram. Tate, whose 1969 death at the hands of the Manson family — headed by cult leader Charles Manson — serves as a backdrop for Tarantino’s upcoming entertainment industry tale.

The image shows Robbie sporting long blonde hair similar to Tate’s, while the actress wears a black turtleneck sweater, a white miniskirt, and a matching pair of go-go boots.

In the film, Tate lives next door to a fading television actor named Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) who, alongside his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), attempts to rise through the ranks of Tinseltown as Manson’s criminal endeavors cast a grim shadow over southern California.

In June, DiCaprio shared a first look photo of himself and Pitt on the film’s set, with the image showing the pair decked out in colorful, 1960s period garb while standing against a row of columns.

In addition to DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features a robust ensemble cast including Burt Reynolds, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Homeland‘s Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, and Al Pacino.

The film marks Tarantino’s first feature (and ninth overall) as director since releasing the Oscar-winning Western The Hateful Eight in 2015. Tarantino has long discussed his intention to retire from filmmaking once he completes 10 features, meaning the Pitt/DiCaprio/Robbie collaboration might serve as the 55-year-old’s penultimate project.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, 2019.