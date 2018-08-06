Johnny Depp's Notorious B.I.G. thriller City of Lies pulled a month before release

City of Lies, the big-screen thriller starring Johnny Depp as an LAPD detective investigating the unsolved murder of the rapper Notorious B.I.G., has been pulled from Global Road’s release schedule a month before its planned wide release on Sept. 7. The distributor confirmed the move to EW but did not respond to request for further comment.

No new release date has been announced for the Brad Furman-directed film, which costars Forest Whitaker as a journalist who teams with Depp’s character in search of the truth.

Representatives for Furman, Depp, and Good Film Productions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

City of Lies’ abrupt disappearance from the calendar marks another setback in a recent string of them for both the film and its controversial star. Last month, Depp was sued for allegedly assaulting location manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks on the movie’s Los Angeles set. The actor has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Depp has also recently been embroiled in high-profile legal disputes with his former business managers and former lawyers, as well as two ex-bodyguards. In 2016, he settled a bitter, highly public divorce with actress Amber Heard, who accused him in court filings of physical and verbal abuse. Upon settling their divorce, they said in a joint statement, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Depp’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last month to support the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, in which he plays the eponymous villain, was also met with renewed criticism of his casting, due to Heard’s allegations.