Jennifer Lopez joins Hustlers as ringleader of ex-strip club workers seeking revenge

Jennifer Lopez will front a band of ex-strip club employees turning tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients in writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s upcoming film Hustlers.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures announced the singer-actress’ casting Monday in the project inspired by Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores.”

The piece chronicles the former co-workers as they band together to secure big profits from their rich customers, though their plan ultimately goes one step too far. Scafaria’s film will take place in the late aughts in New York City, examining the financial crisis and “the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele” via themes of “identity, loyalty, survival, and control,” per a press release.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture,” Scafaria — whom has written and/or directed several feature films in the past, including Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, and The Meddler — said of the project in a statement. “Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world.”

Annapurna will produce the picture alongside Jessica Elbaum of Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Productions. Scafaria is set to co-produce with Lopez and her Second Act producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, as is associate producer Alexandra Brown.

“There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” Scafaria added. “It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.”

A release date and further casting details for Hustlers have yet to be announced.