Eighth Grade holding free screenings without enforcing R-rating

type Movie genre Comedy release date 07/13/18 performer Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Daniel Zolghadri director Bo Burnham mpaa R

Eighth Grade, Bo Burnham’s insightful coming-of-age story, captures the experience of middle school in way that’s true-to-life and unfortunately relatable for anyone who’s struggled with fitting in. Although the film’s themes and dialogue feel honest for what 13-year-olds experience and talk about, Eighth Grade is rated R, which means individuals under 17 can’t see it without an adult — until now.

This Wednesday, A24 will be holding free, nationwide screenings in all 50 states, with no age restriction enforced.

The film follows Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she navigates friendship, family and self-discovery during her final week of eighth grade. Unlike other recent coming-of-age stories like Lady Bird and Boyhood, which both take place in the early 2000s, Eighth Grade is fully modern and refreshingly non-nostalgic. Parents needn’t be worried with regards to any adult content. Although the f-word is used a handful of times, and sexual activity is alluded to, it’s nothing most preteens aren’t already talking about with their own friends.

Find your local screening here, and be aware that tickets are first come, first serve.