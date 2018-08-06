Deadpool 2 gag reel has a lot of f—s to give

type Movie genre Comedy, Action Adventure release date 05/18/18 performer Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison director David Leitch mpaa R

Ryan Reynolds is struggling with “a grown man with toddler balls.” We’ll let that sit for a second…

Okay. Seriously, though, he’s struggling to remember this next line in a scene from Deadpool 2, and it’s a moment that makes EW’s exclusive, uncensored, definitely NSFW gag reel for the film a delight to behold.

There are a lot of F-bombs, Reynolds’ Wade Wilson wearing the performance-capture spandex that was digitally altered to give Deadpool his infant legs, and lots of line fudges. You know, it’s a typical day for the Merc with a Mouth.

The gag reel will also be included as a bonus feature on the film’s home release, which comes in the standard theatrical version and the extended Super Duper $@%!#& Cut that was screened at San Diego Comic-Con.

Directed by David Leitch, the R-rated Deadpool 2 sees time-traveling mercenary Cable (Josh Brolin) popping into Wade’s world to assassinate a mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison), who will grow up to kill Cable’s family. With help of his X-Force team of recruited heroes — including Domino (Zazie Beetz) and totally normal guy Peter (Rob Delaney) — Deadpool must now defend the young “Firefist.”

The Deadpool 2 Super Duper $@%!#& Cut is available on digital Aug. 7 and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD Aug. 21. Order your copy here.