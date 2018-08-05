Ego the Living Planet is lending his voice to the chorus of Guardians of the Galaxy alums defending fired director James Gunn.

Kurt Russell, who played a key role in the second Guardians film, spoke about the ousted director, who was axed due to a slew of appalling, years-old shock-humor tweets.

“It’s sad, but it’s a part of our fabric now and I get it,” Russell told Variety. “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people. You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

Last week the core Guardians cast signed a letter collectively sticking up for the director, and some of them have called for him to be reinstated — though media reports have suggested that’s rather unlikely to happen.