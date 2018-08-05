Dave Bautista will return for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 despite 'nauseating' James Gunn firing

Dave Bautista will return as Drax for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’s not too happy about reprising the role without director James Gunn at the helm.

The actor, who already voiced his displeasure after Gunn was axed due to a slew of appalling, years-old shock-humor tweets, took to Twitter on Sunday to announce he is reluctantly sticking with the franchise.

Everett Collection