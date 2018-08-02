Sanaa Lathan shaves head, sheds tears in Netflix's Nappily Ever After trailer

type Movie release date 09/21/18 performer Sanaa Lathan director Haifaa Al-Mansour distributor Netflix

For Violet Jones, self-worth is closely tied to her hair — that is until she shaves it all off amid an identity crisis in the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Nappily Ever After. And it appears lead actress Sanaa Lathan went full method for the part, trimming off her locks (through teary eyes) in the inspiring preview.

“I’ve worked so hard to be perfect, and it still wasn’t enough,” Violet says of her disintegrating personal and professional life, which hinges largely on her inability to relinquish control and “be herself,” despite warnings from friends and family. “My hair was like a second job. Now I’m forced to focus on myself. I wonder who I’ll be.”

Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour (Mary Shelley) and written by Adam Brooks and Cee Marcellus, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Trisha R. Thomas, about a woman consumed by her longtime boyfriend’s waning affections, which leads to a breakup and the resurgence of old feelings, jealousy, crippling self-doubt, and a renewed outlook on life as she navigates different hairstyles for her ever-evolving mood.

“It’s about a woman who learns how to love herself, how to love her hair, and to embrace who she is,” Al-Mansour previously told EW of the film. “It’s such an amazing, warm story.”

Nappily Ever After premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix. Watch the film’s trailer above.