UPDATE: After stopping her Infinity War watching and live-tweeting partway through the movie, Leslie Jones finished the film on Wednesday night — and yes, she tweeted her reactions. We’ve updated the story below with the rest.

EARLIER: Anyone who’s followed along with any of Leslie Jones’ live-tweets will understand why the following is essential reading: the Saturday Night Live Emmy nominee is watching Avengers: Infinity War for the first time because the film came out as a digital release this week, and it gives the rest of us an opportunity to see Marvel’s grandest superhero mash-up from a different perspective.

Jones may not have initially known that the film begins on Thor’s Asgardian ship and not Asgard itself, but her reactions to “the Thanos dude” are priceless.

“Ok so it’s gonna take me two days to watch this movie y’all too much s– keep happening I can’t take it,” she tweeted at one point. “This muthaf–a done beat up the hulk,killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don’t give a f–!”

On Thanos wiping the floor with Thor: “WAIT?! He killed Thor too?! What is happening is thanos Trump?! Omg.”

On Peter Parker’s presence: “You guys SPIDER-MAN IN THIS TOO?! Yoooooooooook.”

On Tony Stark suiting up as Iron Man: “I wish I had a suit like this, man. Mines would be purple ‘cause I am a motherf–ing pimp!”

And on Captain America: “Ladies and gentleman, introducing my motherf–ing husband. Oh my God, Captain America, you are fine as f–. And you got a beard. Motherf–er, yeah!”

Instead of curling up with a good book on a rainy day, curl up with Jones’ Infinity War tweets.

Sooooo I’m starting the avengers movie with the thanos dude and um I need to know how they starting on Asgard when Thor destroyed the planet or do I got it wrong — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

OH SHIT THIS MOVIE BOUT TO BE THE BOMB!! Lol y’all know I’m late to everything!! #AvengersInfinityWar — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Ok so it’s gonna take me two days to watch this movie y’all too much shit keep happening I can’t take it. This muthafucka done beat up the hulk,killed the gate keeper and Loki! Damn the spoilers this is too much now! Like this dude from jail yo! He don’t give a fuck! pic.twitter.com/rr5j3ZyFPk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

WAIT?! He killed Thor too?! What is happening is thanos Trump?! Omg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Ok I’m sorry I need time with this movie! I got to concentrate their is comedy too like it’s so good!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

You guys SPIDER-MAN IN THIS TOO?! Yoooooooooook — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Man I love superhero movies. Had a blue and light blue cape in six grade moms made it for a parade but I wore it way past the parade. pic.twitter.com/mEMAwkpw6o — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Ok can someone explain the the dude with stone in his head who is that? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Where he come from though I remember the girl dint rem him. Is he the blue dude that was powerful last time? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

YOOOOO!! These villains ain’t fucking around!! And they straight ghetto too yo like gang banging in this mf!! Damn! I don’t think we gone beat them yo!! Fuuuuuuck! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Forgot about the homies!! pic.twitter.com/Kc1roYyh8m — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

AAAAAAAAAAAA YOOOOOOO WAKANDA!! THIS IS THE BEST MOVIE EVER!! Lol they using all the folks!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Ok you guys I can’t watch the whole thing I might die from excitement I have to go to bed. lol lol damn everybody so fine and heroey in this movie. Now don’t judge but I would have dated thanos in my 20s LMAO!! Wit his gangsta ass! Goodnight!! #heybighead #goingtobedonthatone — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 1, 2018

Y’all ready for the rest of infinity wars — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I may not be able to finish it all y’all!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I mean thanos must have some heart, for gamora at least. is that her name did I fuck it up? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Damn Thor. — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

First of all you can’t just no dam eyeball in and it works wtf?! It got to connect to some veins man!! Damn Thor! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

You guys am I tripping that this the best movie ever!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Why dude won’t tell Thor that he not a rabbit? “Hey man I feel like we friends now so can you stop calling me a rabbit? Cause I’m a raccoon. Unless he is not a raccoon. Then I don’t know I never did finish the 2nd guardians of galaxy — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I’m telling you I had this power maaaaaaaaaan!!! pic.twitter.com/q52ivg5G6g — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Yo so how many planets is it?! See that’s crazy for us to think we are the only beings in the universe! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Um…gamora um shut up girl. pic.twitter.com/uOkF6lytoH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

That’s some cold blooded shit man!! He just threw her off the cliff! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Wait!! The Olympics in wakanda would be fucking awesome!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

BUCKY!!! I want a haircut though real talk you not telling that man wouldn’t be fine as hell with a haircut! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Yo that a good question what happen to captain America shield? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Ok question! How was weapon planet running before. Did thanos freeze it or something or the people being dead not there to run it? — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I know this look…😐 pic.twitter.com/oSU8SiVuh7 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I was waiting on him to do something! Now does this mean Thor will be extra sting cause man we need him!! pic.twitter.com/YOFemGzWUH — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

He ain’t the one to play wit y’all!! pic.twitter.com/fEVbuwt5QF — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Ok you guys please is he gonna kill spider man cause that’s gonna bum me out. Dammit I have to finish y’all! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

DAMMIT THEY ALMOST GOT THE FUCKING GLOVE AAAAAARGGHH!!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I’m sorry y’all this movie bringing out the ghetto in me lmao!! pic.twitter.com/OaU8jOZyyB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Like um we need you!! pic.twitter.com/IyrWYwW9mp — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

You guys thanos is unbeatable wtf?! I’m so scared right now!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

IM IN FUCKING TEARS YO FOR REAL WTF HE CANT KILL IRONMAN!! pic.twitter.com/H0mfBiJ0sa — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

I’m sorry I’m a fucking idiot…lmao pic.twitter.com/DSimA39fCY — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Man I wish I could have did this for the prom! pic.twitter.com/iOGit8eitk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Um quick thought um don’t want to go there but um Visio was a computer right (song “computer love” starts playing) I’m just saying he was with a human girl right i mean wink wink computers do know stuff. Hehehehehe! #okcornybutibetyalllaughing — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Hey what the fuck happen? He snapped his fingers and like some creepy shit happened is this gonna be a weird ending yo?’ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Wow for real sooooo they kill the black panther?! Oh you know I’m bout to say some shit!! pic.twitter.com/cnBUX342pY — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

FUCK!! NOT SPIDER MAN!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Like what a dick? pic.twitter.com/5XN8DIu1zT — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

Sooooo nobody didn’t want to tell me it was gonna end like that WTF?! pic.twitter.com/EGd721h5f4 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018

NOOOOOOO! Who was he calling?! pic.twitter.com/8eNUWTNtxj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 2, 2018