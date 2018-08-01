2001: A Space Odyssey coming to IMAX theaters for the first time

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G runtime 139 minutes performer Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, Robert Beatty, Douglas Rain, Leonard Rossiter, Sean Sullivan, Margaret Tyzack director Stanley Kubrick Producers MGM, Polaris Productions distributor MGM author Arthur C. Clarke, Stanley Kubrick genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Warner Bros. is going big for the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick‘s science-fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey.

For the first time, the film, initially released in 1968, will be hitting IMAX screens across North America for a one-week engagement, beginning Aug. 24.

Those in the vicinity of AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX in Universal City, California, AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City, AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco, and Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto, Canada will have the unique opportunity to see 2001: A Space Odyssey in IMAX 70mm.

This 70mm version was developed for the “unrestored” 70mm print Christopher Nolan spearheaded. The director behind Dunkirk, Inception, and the Dark Knight trilogy had the opportunity to see the film in full analog when it was re-released in theaters during his childhood, and he wanted to bring that experience to modern audiences.

“My dad took me to see it in Leicester Square in London on the biggest screen possible in 70mm, and I’ve never forgotten that feeling of the screen just opening up and you being taken on a journey that you never thought was possible,” Nolan had told EW. “That’s always stayed with me as an inspiration for what movies could do.”

2001: A Space Odyssey is still considered one of the most widely influential works of science-fiction. Kubrick directed, produced, and co-wrote the film, which followed astronauts questing through space with the A.I. HAL 9000 computer after the discovery of an artificial object.

The film won an Oscar in 1969 for visual effects and was nominated for three others.

Tickets for the IMAX run will go on sale Friday. The film will then get a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray release on Oct. 30. Pre-orders are available here.