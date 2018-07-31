Brutal Venom trailer unleashes the demon inside Tom Hardy

type Movie release date 10/05/18 performer Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams director Ruben Fleischer

Now this is a Venom trailer.

The first teaser for the Spider-Man-based film spun around the titular anti-hero faced some criticism from the core fanbase on social media, mainly due to the lack of Venom. The new look, however, shows off much more of the symbiote “parasite” taking over the body of journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), as well as other Terminator-esque symbiotes and (dun, dun, dun!) the villain.

This should give you an idea of the tone director Ruben Fleischer is going far: when a robber tries to steal from Eddie’s go-to convenient store, Venom pops out and threatens, “We will eat both your arms and then both of your legs and then we will eat your face right off your head. You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won’t you? Going down the street like a turd in the wind.”

It’s definitely not Tom Holland’s wall-crawler, but also there’s some humor there.

Venom is the story of Eddie, who’s investigating the mysterious Life Foundation. Its leader, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), has been testing the interaction of symbiotes on humans to create a higher being. When Eddie becomes infected with one of these alien creatures, he transforms into the anti-hero Venom. We also now see footage of the symbiote emerging from Eddie’s shoulder for face-to-face chats.

He’s not a villain, but he’s definitely no hero. “That power, it’s not completely awful,” Eddie says.

As we found out at Comic-Con, the villain is Riot and there are other symbiotes running amok. They can transform their limbs into weapons and have a general Terminator vibe going on.

Michelle Williams, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott also star in Venom, which will hit theaters on Oct. 5.