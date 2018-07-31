Topher Grace recut The Hobbit trilogy into one movie to recover from playing David Duke

After tackling the role of Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in Spike Lee’s upcoming film BlacKkKlansman, Topher Grace needed a little rest and relaxation.

“I was so depressed,” he recently told Indiewire. “It was so disturbing to go home and turn on the news to see how his ideology was affecting us at the moment.”

But instead of taking a swanky vacation or enjoying a spa day, Grace decided to recut The Hobbit trilogy — that’s nearly 11 hours of screen time — into a single two-hour movie.

“I think that maybe The Hobbit should’ve been one movie, and many people would agree,” he told the outlet. “Money drives a lot of those franchises. It’s better when the art leads.”

David Lee/Focus Features

While the actor didn’t reveal any plans to make his cut pubic, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s shared his bootleg edits with fans. Back in 2012, the That ’70s Show alum pieced together the Star Wars prequels into one film, and two years ago, he revealed that he had finished a similar project for another beloved franchise: Seinfeld.

Using audio and video clips from season 7 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the plot of which centered on Larry David writing and producing a Seinfeld reunion, Grace assembled a nine-minute-long video of “what the plot of a reunion might have been,” as he wrote in a Facebook post at the time.

The story involved George lamenting selling his idea for “iToilets” to Bernie Madoff and Jerry debating telling a young girl born of his donated sperm that he is her biological father.

BlacKkKlansman, in theaters now, is based on the surreal true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who successfully infiltrated the KKK.