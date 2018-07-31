The Sandlot prequel in development at Fox

type Movie genre Comedy release date 04/09/93 performer Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi director David M. Evans distributor 20th Century Fox mpaa PG

Interested in a few more innings down at The Sandlot?

Twentieth Century Fox is in the early stages of developing a prequel to the 1993 coming-of-age comedy about a ragtag team of baseball-obsessed kids, EW has confirmed.

David Mickey Evans, the director and co-writer of the original Sandlot, is attached to pen the new script with newcomer Austin Reynolds. Plot details have yet to emerge, but according to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, the story could involve the legend of the Beast, the massive English mastiff known for hoarding stray baseballs and haunting kids’ dreams.

Though The Sandlot wasn’t a critical or commercial hit upon release, it became something of a cult favorite over the years and spawned two straight-to-video sequels, in 2005 and 2007. The movie also marked its 25th anniversary in April with some new merchandise and a brief return to theaters.