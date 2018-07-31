An appreciation of The Rock and his movie hats

BREAKING NEWS: The Rock is wearing a hat in Jungle Cruise. And not just any hat — A CAPTAIN’S HAT.

This bombshell came via a first look video from the set of the upcoming film. Yes, Emily Blunt is still as delightful as ever. Yes, this seems like a winning combination. But again, the hat is the real story here. Personally, I couldn’t look away from the hat. I stared at the hat for about 10 minutes before I even turned the volume on for the video.

This fascination led me down a rabbit hole that neither I nor you shall regret: “Dwayne Johnson wearing hats.” My No. 1 takeaway is that when it comes to headwear, The Rock always goes big. A regular baseball cap? Please, give this man a cowboy hat or, even better, a lion’s carcass. Personally, I can’t wait to see what hat he works into his Fast & Furious spin-off. My hope — a Mission: Impossible-style mask of Vin Diesel.

Below, enjoy a small taste of Hollywood’s leading hat man.

Everett Collection

Everett Collection

Paramount

Disney

After that diverse collection of hats, it’s a wonder that anyone could realistically theorize that Johnson’s entire film career encompasses the life of one man.