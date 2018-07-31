J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord to have world premiere at Fantastic Fest

Clark Collis
July 31, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

Overlord

type
Movie
release date
11/09/18

The J.J. Abrams-produced horror movie Overlord will receive its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, it was announced Tuesday. Directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, among others, the film tells the story of American paratroopers dropped into occupied France on the eve of D-Day who discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out terrifying and bizarre supernatural experiments. Avery and cast members will be in attendance at the premiere.

“It’s not a Cloverfield movie,” Abrams, who produces Overlord through Bad Robot, said in April. “We are actually developing a true, dedicated Cloverfield sequel, which will be coming to you, theaters very soon.” Overlord opens in theaters on Nov. 9.

Other world premieres at this year’s genre movie-focused event will include Apostle, the new film from The Raid director Gareth Evans. Set in 1905, the movie stars Dan Stevens as a man attempting to rescue his sister after she is kidnapped by a mysterious cult. Apostle, which costars Michael Sheen and Lucy Boynton, premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix.

This year’s Fantastic Fest takes place from Sept. 20-27. More information about the event can be found at the official Fantastic Fest website.

Watch the trailer for Overlord, above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now