As Jimmy Fallon has proved time and time again, the internet loves nothing more than a Twitter game. And on this Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was able to provide. The organization best known for giving out golden statues decided to celebrate movies in a slightly less ceremonial way by tweeting, “Share the plot of your favorite movie in five words.”

Easy enough, right? Here’s mine: They needed a bigger boat.

Another? Weatherman actually predict things correctly.

The answers ranged from earnest to tongue-in-cheek, and as you might expect from anything that happens online, the challenges went a bit off the rails. Take a look at some of our favorite answers below, and share your own.

Apparently the mission was possible. — Ezra 🌊 Levin (@ezralevin) July 31, 2018

John McClane saves marriage, Christmas — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) July 31, 2018

Epic lads holiday to Mordor — Kyle (@Kyledriver_) July 31, 2018

Hope Davis finds missing husband https://t.co/FGW9bzf3f5 — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) July 31, 2018

Estranged father severs son's hand https://t.co/vPwZOiXmic — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) July 31, 2018

Dinosaur amusement park goes awry https://t.co/FOB0zhhz4a — Loren Grush (@lorengrush) July 31, 2018

Machine sent back to kill. https://t.co/5d2BhHj5YW — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 31, 2018

Machine sent back to save. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 31, 2018

Shakespeare wrote that “brevity is the soul of wit,” so next time you’re thinking of reading Hamlet, settle for: “Boy procrastinates chore for dad.”