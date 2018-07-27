The Parent Trap's Meredith Blake wants justice for evil movie stepmothers everywhere

Mary Sollosi
July 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

The Parent Trap

type
Movie
genre
Comedy
release date
07/31/98
runtime
128 minutes
performer
Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson
director
Nancy Meyers
mpaa
PG

Here’s what’s going on, buddy: Meredith Blake demands justice. Get the picture?

Actress Elaine Hendrix, who played almost-stepmother to twins Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan and British Lindsay Lohan) in the 1998 version of The Parent Trap, is marking the 20th anniversary of the Disney classic with a PSA to enlighten us all about the unsung plight of wicked stepmothers everywhere, even the ones who threaten to ship brats off to Switzerland.

“If you were a millennial, you were trained to hate me,” she says with a sigh in the PSA, above. “And you were probably a little appalled that I called the nanny with a bell.” But lest we forget, Hallie and Annie could have been a little nicer to Meredith too. “Remember the sugar water? Or the raft? Or the lizard?!” Hendrix demands. “I swallowed a lizard!”

Check out the video above for Hendrix’s full reminder that the Meredith Blakes of the world are, in fact, people too — people with great taste in hats.

