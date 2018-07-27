Guardians of the Galaxy bicker in Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene

type Movie genre Drama, Action, Sci-fi and Fantasy release date 04/27/18 performer Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson director Anthony and Joe Russo Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

The secret hero of Avengers: Infinity War has been revealed: KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

In a new deleted scene from the Marvel epic, half of the Guardians of the Galaxy go to war over Star-Lord’s need to find inspiration in the hand-jive rhythm of Frehley’s 1978 cover of “New York Groove.”

At this point in the film, Teen Groot and Rocket have ventured off with Thor, and the rest of the team has just confronted Thanos in the outlaw realm of Knowhere — where they remain after their defeat, panicking.

Star-Lord and Drax the Destroyer nearly devolve to fisticuffs after the alien warrior shuts down the music and insists: “The man who sings this song is a degenerate!”

Star-Lord counters, “Ace Frehely is helping more than you are. We lost Gamora because of you!”

Quill needs Frehley to get him back into his own groove.

(Clearly, Marvel Studios didn’t license a song for a deleted scene, but you can hear it below.)

Meanwhile, a dazed Mantis declares: “I would kill either of you if it meant stopping that blinking yellow light…”

“A blinking yellow light represents an important coded message!” Star-Lord yells, checking the device (This was Drax’s job to monitor).

“You said if it was yellow let it mellow, brown flush it down. Those were your orders!” Drax shouts back.

There are 22 “important coded secret messages.” And they’ve been sitting still for five hours.

The missives came from Nebula: “’Gamora is alive. Thanos is taking her to Titan.’ ‘Why aren’t you responding?’ ‘Why aren’t you responding?’ ‘Are you getting my important coded secret messages?’”

Putting his frustration aside, Star-Lord studies the map she sent and finally gets ahold of himself: “How do we know this isn’t a trap?”

The scene is part of the Avengers: Infinity War home entertainment release — debuting on digital July 31 and on Blu-ray Aug. 14.