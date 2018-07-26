Lindsay Lohan will not appear in Life-Size 2

Lindsay Lohan will be shining bright and shining far away from the production of Life-Size 2.

Returning star and executive producer Tyra Banks previously hinted that Lohan — who fronted the 2000 original as a girl who accidentally brings to life a fashion doll (Banks) after botching a spell to revive her deceased mother — would appear in the second film, but EW has confirmed the actress will not star in the upcoming sequel due to her filming schedule on a reality show.

“Lindsay and I have been slipping into each other’s DMs a lot lately,” Banks said of courting Lohan in August 2017. “I think she’s very interested in returning. It’s about figuring out what that role is. I’d like it to be kind of robust.”

Earlier this month, Banks announced Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa would front the film as Grace Manning, “the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll,” per the film’s official synopsis. Fans continued to speculate, however, that Lohan would make a cameo appearance, though EW understands that is not in the cards at this time as the project continues filming in Atlanta.

Life-Size 2 will premiere this December on Freeform, complete with a contemporary remix of the first movie’s theme song “Be a Star,” which Banks told EW will sound “a lot more current” than the bubblegum pop stylings of the first iteration.