type Movie genre Kids and Family, Comedy release date 08/03/18 performer Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings director Marc Forster distributor Disney mpaa PG

Exuberant? No, “ex-Pooh-berant”! That’s how we’d describe the new extended trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin, a story about the titular character (Ewan McGregor) rediscovering the kid inside himself with help from his childhood pal, Winnie the Pooh.

“It’s always a sunny day when Christopher Robin comes to play,” Pooh bear (voiced by Jim Cummings) says. If that doesn’t make you feel all warm and fuzzy, double check your pulse.

In the film, directed by Marc Forster (World War Z, All I See Is You), Christopher is all grown up in midcentury London and losing sight of what’s really important. It’s when he is consumed with work and neglecting his family that Pooh comes back into his life. As the honey-loving bear tells his friends, “Christopher always comes to save us, now it’s our turn to save him.”

One of those ways is playing a game of Say What You See. It’s pretty self explanatory. Although, when Eeyore (voiced by Brad Garrett) plays it, the game becomes super depressing. Luckily, it’s paired with Walk the Moon’s track “One Foot.”

Among the human cast are Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) as Christopher’s wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael (Nightflyers) as their daughter Madeline, and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) as Christopher’s boss Giles Winslow. Then there’s Toby Jones voicing Owl, Nick Mohammed voicing Piglet, Peter Capaldi voicing Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo voicing Kanga.

Disney will return audiences to the Hundred Acre Wood this Aug. 3. Watch the new extended sneak peek of Christopher Robin above.