Jude Law praises Captain Marvel, says Brie Larson is 'magnificent'

type Movie genre Superhero release date 03/08/19 performer Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law director Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Producers Marvel Studios distributor Disney

Want some early — and encouraging — words on Captain Marvel?

We recently asked Jude Law about his role in the upcoming film, which has Brie Larson starring in Marvel’s first female-led superhero movie.

Now we were trying to get Law to say something about his alleged character in the movie — the superhero Mar-Vell a.k.a. Walter Lawson. But the Harry Potter: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor ducked our query in the classiest of ways, electing instead to take the opportunity to give some unsolicited praise his Oscar-winning Room actress costar.

“Yes, it’s been reported I’m playing Mar-Vell,” Law said. “I’m not going to confirm or deny that. It’s been a very interesting experience. Brie Larson has approached it with incredible dedication and devotion. She really turned out a wonderful performance — fun and feisty and smart. I think she’s going to be absolutely magnificent.”

Set in the ’90s, the movie follows Carol Danvers, “an Air Force pilot who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when her DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident.” The character was first teased during a post-credits scene in the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Previously, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the character be the strongest Avenger the Marvel universe has seen. “It’s very important to us that all of our heroes do not become silhouette-perfect cutout icons,” he said. “All of the Marvel characters have flaws to them, all of them have a deep humanity to them. With Captain Marvel, she is as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie. Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had. It’s important, then, to counterbalance that with someone who feels real. She needs to have a humanity to tap into, and Brie can do that.”

Captain Marvel recently wrapped filming and will be released March 8, 2019.