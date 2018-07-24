Jonah Hill goes back to the Mid90s in first trailer for directorial debut

Derek Lawrence
July 24, 2018 at 09:51 AM EDT

A two-time acting Oscar-nominee, Jonah Hill steps behind the camera for the new Oscar hopeful film Mid90s, the first trailer of which premiered on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Hill, Mid90s goes back to 90s-era Los Angeles and follows Stevie (Sunny Suljic), a 13-year-old balancing his troubled home life and his new group of rebellious skater friends.

“You think you’re tough and s—,” scolds Stevie’s abusive older brother (Oscar-nominee Lucas Hedges). “You’re just a little f—ing kid.”

In addition to Hill and Hedges’ credentials, the film could be poised for awards discussion based on the involvement of A24, the production company behind Moonlight and Lady Bird.

A24

Mid90s, which also stars Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), opens in theaters on Oct. 19. Watch the trailer above.

