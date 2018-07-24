Joe Manganiello says Deathstroke return is still 'in the works'

type Movie genre Drama release date 11/17/17 performer Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller director Zack Snyder mpaa PG-13

There are so many DC films in development it can be hard to keep track of them all. (Two separate Joker movies? Multiple Harley Quinn-skewed projects? And what’s going on with Batgirl and The Batman?) But through it all, Joe Manganiello assures fans his character, Deathstroke, isn’t lost in the shuffle just yet.

During San Diego Comic-Con, MTV’s Josh Horowitz asked the actor what he tells fans who want to see more Deathstroke.

“I say, ‘It’s in the works,’ because it is and there’s nothing further that I can say without speaking out of school,” he said, “because I’m part of a team, I’m a part of a locker room — you don’t talk outside the locker room. But all I can say is, for the hardcore fans, it’s in the works. They want the character to happen, it’s just when he happens.”

Manganiello appeared as Deathstroke/Slade in a post-credits sequence for 2017’s Justice League. Appearing before a newly escaped Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), his presence teased the introduction of the Legion of Doom, a comic book-based team of supervillains that would give the bad guys “a league of our own” to fight DC’s heroes.

Joe Manganiello/Instagram

Deathstroke was also reportedly going to be a villain for The Batman, an upcoming solo film centered on The Dark Knight, but that film’s fate is clouded by some production hang-ups. When asked about it last year, Manganiello said, “I don’t [have any information]. Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can’t say any of it.”

Then there’s the Deathstroke movie, with The Raid director Gareth Evans having been in early discussions.

As Manganiello told MTV, he just wants to get the character right. “I think everybody is committed to that,” he said.