Timothée Chalamet's Beautiful Boy, Oscar Isaac's Life Itself added to Toronto International Film Festival lineup

The floodgates of awards season are officially open as the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its selections, with the Timothée Chalamet-starring Beautiful Boy and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s drama Life Itself with Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde among the festival’s slate of world premieres.

Other films in the 2018 lineup include Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Steve McQueen’s crime drama Widows. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling-starring First Man will also arrive at Toronto after making their world premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

“We have an exceptional selection of films this year that will excite Festival audiences from all walks of life,” festival director and CEO Piers Handling said in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s lineup showcases beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous female powerhouses. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made.”

Typically balancing a heavy rotation of flashier, star-studded Oscar vehicles and blockbusters with smaller prestige titles and international works from world-renowned auteurs, TIFF has evolved to establish itself as the largest public film festival in the world since its 1976 inception. The annual event consistently launches several contenders into the Oscar race each year, most recently films like Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, Denzel Washington’s Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Jessica Chastain’s Molly’s Game — all of which held world premieres at last year’s festival.

While not every Oscar-nominated film debuts at TIFF, the festival is still a key stepping stone for prior-festival films eyeing the Academy podium. Last year, best picture champion The Shape of Water as well as nominees Darkest Hour, Call Me by Your Name, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird each made TIFF stops on the festival tours.

Though TIFF is a non-competitive festival, it does allow attendees to vote on their favorite film of the 11-day stretch. Its prestigious People’s Choice Award has gone to nine eventual best picture winners or nominees since 2008 — most recently being awarded to Three Billboards in 2017.

The first portion of TIFF’s 2018 lineup, which will show throughout the festival’s Sept. 6-16 run (tickets available now here), includes:

GALAS

Beautiful Boy | Felix van Groeningen, USA

World Premiere

Everybody Knows | Asghar Farhadi, Spain/France/Italy

North American Premiere

First Man | Damien Chazelle, USA

Canadian Premiere

Galveston | Mélanie Laurent, USA

Canadian Premiere

The Hate U Give | George Tillman, Jr., USA

World Premiere

Hidden Man | Jiang Wen, China

International Premiere

High Life | Claire Denis, Germany/France/Poland/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Husband Material | Anurag Kashyap, India

World Premiere

The Kindergarten Teacher | Sara Colangelo, USA

Canadian Premiere

The Land of Steady Habits | Nicole Holofcener, USA

World Premiere

Life Itself | Dan Fogelman, USA

World Premiere

The Public | Emilio Estevez, USA

World Premiere

Red Joan | Sir Trevor Nunn, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Shadow | Zhang Yimou , China

North American Premiere

A Star is Born | Bradley Cooper, USA

North American Premiere

What They Had | Elizabeth Chomko, USA

International Premiere

Widows | Steve McQueen, United Kingdom/USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Ben is Back | Peter Hedges, USA

World Premiere

Burning | Lee Chang-dong, South Korea

North American Premiere

Can You Ever Forgive Me? | Marielle Heller, USA

International Premiere

Capernaum | Nadine Labaki, Lebanon

North American Premiere

Cold War | Paweł Pawlikowski, Poland/United Kingdom/France

Canadian Premiere

Colette | Wash Westmoreland, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Dogman | Matteo Garrone, Italy/France

Canadian Premiere

The Front Runner | Jason Reitman, USA

International Premiere

Giant Little Ones | Keith Behrman, Canada

World Premiere

Girls of the Sun | Eva Husson, France

International Premiere

Hotel Mumbai | Anthony Maras, Australia

World Premiere

The Hummingbird Project | Kim Nguyen, Canada

World Premiere

If Beale Street Could Talk | Barry Jenkins, USA

World Premiere

Manto | Nandita Das, India

North American Premiere

Maya | Mia Hansen-Løve, France

World Premiere

Monsters and Men | Reinaldo Marcus Green, USA

Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations Opening Film

MOUTHPIECE | Patricia Rozema, Canada

World Premiere

Non-Fiction | Olivier Assayas, France

Canadian Premiere

Old Man & the Gun | David Lowery, USA

International Premiere

Papi Chulo | John Butler, Ireland

World Premiere

Roma | Alfonso Cuarón, Mexico/USA

Canadian Premiere

Special Presentations Closing Film

Shoplifters | Hirokazu Kore-eda, Japan

Canadian Premiere

The Sisters Brothers | Jacques Audiard, USA/France/Romania/Spain

North American Premiere

Sunset | László Nemes, Hungary/France

North American Premiere

Through Black Spruce | Don McKellar, Canada

World Premiere

The Wedding Guest | Michael Winterbottom, United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Weekend | Stella Meghie, USA

World Premiere

Where Hands Touch | Amma Asante, United Kingdom

World Premiere

White Boy Rick | Yann Demange, USA

International Premiere

Wildlife | Paul Dano, USA

Canadian Premiere