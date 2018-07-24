Timothée Chalamet's Beautiful Boy, Oscar Isaac's Life Itself added to Toronto International Film Festival lineup

The floodgates of awards season are officially open as the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its selections, with the Timothée Chalamet-starring Beautiful Boy and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s drama Life Itself with Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde among the festival’s slate of world premieres.
Other films in the 2018 lineup include Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, Steve McQueen’s crime drama Widows. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born and Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling-starring First Man will also arrive at Toronto after making their world premieres at the Venice Film Festival.
“We have an exceptional selection of films this year that will excite Festival audiences from all walks of life,” festival director and CEO Piers Handling said in a statement Tuesday. “Today’s lineup showcases beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous female powerhouses. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made.”
Typically balancing a heavy rotation of flashier, star-studded Oscar vehicles and blockbusters with smaller prestige titles and international works from world-renowned auteurs, TIFF has evolved to establish itself as the largest public film festival in the world since its 1976 inception. The annual event consistently launches several contenders into the Oscar race each year, most recently films like Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, Denzel Washington’s Roman J. Israel, Esq., and Jessica Chastain’s Molly’s Game — all of which held world premieres at last year’s festival.
While not every Oscar-nominated film debuts at TIFF, the festival is still a key stepping stone for prior-festival films eyeing the Academy podium. Last year, best picture champion The Shape of Water as well as nominees Darkest Hour, Call Me by Your Name, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird each made TIFF stops on the festival tours.
Though TIFF is a non-competitive festival, it does allow attendees to vote on their favorite film of the 11-day stretch. Its prestigious People’s Choice Award has gone to nine eventual best picture winners or nominees since 2008 — most recently being awarded to Three Billboards in 2017.
The first portion of TIFF’s 2018 lineup, which will show throughout the festival’s Sept. 6-16 run (tickets available now here), includes:
GALAS
Beautiful Boy | Felix van Groeningen, USA
World Premiere
Everybody Knows | Asghar Farhadi, Spain/France/Italy
North American Premiere
First Man | Damien Chazelle, USA
Canadian Premiere
Galveston | Mélanie Laurent, USA
Canadian Premiere
The Hate U Give | George Tillman, Jr., USA
World Premiere
Hidden Man | Jiang Wen, China
International Premiere
High Life | Claire Denis, Germany/France/Poland/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Husband Material | Anurag Kashyap, India
World Premiere
The Kindergarten Teacher | Sara Colangelo, USA
Canadian Premiere
The Land of Steady Habits | Nicole Holofcener, USA
World Premiere
Life Itself | Dan Fogelman, USA
World Premiere
The Public | Emilio Estevez, USA
World Premiere
Red Joan | Sir Trevor Nunn, United Kingdom
World Premiere
Shadow | Zhang Yimou , China
North American Premiere
A Star is Born | Bradley Cooper, USA
North American Premiere
What They Had | Elizabeth Chomko, USA
International Premiere
Widows | Steve McQueen, United Kingdom/USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Ben is Back | Peter Hedges, USA
World Premiere
Burning | Lee Chang-dong, South Korea
North American Premiere
Can You Ever Forgive Me? | Marielle Heller, USA
International Premiere
Capernaum | Nadine Labaki, Lebanon
North American Premiere
Cold War | Paweł Pawlikowski, Poland/United Kingdom/France
Canadian Premiere
Colette | Wash Westmoreland, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Dogman | Matteo Garrone, Italy/France
Canadian Premiere
The Front Runner | Jason Reitman, USA
International Premiere
Giant Little Ones | Keith Behrman, Canada
World Premiere
Girls of the Sun | Eva Husson, France
International Premiere
Hotel Mumbai | Anthony Maras, Australia
World Premiere
The Hummingbird Project | Kim Nguyen, Canada
World Premiere
If Beale Street Could Talk | Barry Jenkins, USA
World Premiere
Manto | Nandita Das, India
North American Premiere
Maya | Mia Hansen-Løve, France
World Premiere
Monsters and Men | Reinaldo Marcus Green, USA
Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations Opening Film
MOUTHPIECE | Patricia Rozema, Canada
World Premiere
Non-Fiction | Olivier Assayas, France
Canadian Premiere
Old Man & the Gun | David Lowery, USA
International Premiere
Papi Chulo | John Butler, Ireland
World Premiere
Roma | Alfonso Cuarón, Mexico/USA
Canadian Premiere
Special Presentations Closing Film
Shoplifters | Hirokazu Kore-eda, Japan
Canadian Premiere
The Sisters Brothers | Jacques Audiard, USA/France/Romania/Spain
North American Premiere
Sunset | László Nemes, Hungary/France
North American Premiere
Through Black Spruce | Don McKellar, Canada
World Premiere
The Wedding Guest | Michael Winterbottom, United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Weekend | Stella Meghie, USA
World Premiere
Where Hands Touch | Amma Asante, United Kingdom
World Premiere
White Boy Rick | Yann Demange, USA
International Premiere
Wildlife | Paul Dano, USA
Canadian Premiere
