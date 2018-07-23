Hilary Swank leads family through Alzheimer's crisis in touching What They Had trailer

Hilary Swank is gearing up for an emotional turn on the big screen in the first trailer for actress and first-time director Elizabeth Chomko’s Sundance breakout What They Had.

The film follows Bridget (Swank), a married mom who makes the lone trek home to Chicago after her brother (Michael Shannon) informs her of a family crisis: their mother (Blythe Danner), who has Alzheimer’s disease, wandered into a blizzard on Christmas Eve.

Re-entering the family dynamic isn’t easy for Bridget, as her aging father (Robert Forster) refuses to let go of his deteriorating life with his spouse.

“She’s going to forget everything,” Bridget, in the thick of the ordeal, tells her father, who responds: “For better or worse, sickness and health, death do you part. That is the promise. She’s my girl. You can’t take my girl away from me.”

Upon its January debut in Park City, What They Had earned enthusiastic reviews from critics, who highlighted it is one of Swank’s standout roles among her recent career, which also includes parts in the FX series Trust and last summer’s Steven Soderbergh comeback vehicle Logan Lucky.

What They Had—also featuring American Horror Story actress Taissa Farmiga and Josh Lucas — hits theaters Oct. 12 via Bleecker Street. Watch the film’s first trailer above.