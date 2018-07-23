Mark Hamill goes undercover as a stormtrooper at Comic-Con

Everett Collection
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
July 23, 2018 at 09:47 AM EDT

More than 40 years after first going undercover as a stormtrooper, Mark Hamill is back at it.

The Star Wars actor was one of thousands participating in cosplay over weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego. After donning full Brooklyn Nine-Nine gear on Friday (he was one of the many voices lamenting the show’s cancelation at Fox), he once again donned the stormtrooper outfit on Saturday.

Not “arousing any suspicions it’s me because I’m too short for this costume” apparently topped his Day 3 Comic-Con wish list (hopefully, he also found the perfect nacho).

But the costumes didn’t stop there, with Hamill ending Comic-Con with a more custom outfit. Hamill’s “Orange Vader” sure appeared to be a blend of Darth Vader and President Donald Trump, especially considering the golf club, hair, and “Make the Death Star Great Again” shirt.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now