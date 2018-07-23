type Movie genre Comedy performer Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon confirmed last month that Legally Blonde 3 is officially in the works, and now some of her castmates from the first two films are weighing in with their thoughts on the sequel.

Matthew Davis, who costarred in the first Legally Blonde as Warner, the ex-boyfriend who inspires Elle (Witherspoon) to apply to law school, was asked about the new film on the red carpet at EW’s Comic-Con Bash this weekend.

“I’m thrilled, and I don’t know anything,” Davis said. He added, “I would love to see where the writers think Warner is at this point.”

No details about the plot of LB3 have been revealed yet, but Davis has some ideas about where the film could go. “I would love to see something where perhaps Warner is married to a politician, to a woman who’s running for office, and he’s sort of like a kept man,” he said. “And her opponent is another candidate, and the person running the campaign is Elle Woods. So it’s Elle Woods driving this campaign against the wife of Warner.” (EW has some more ideas for the third film.)

Bottom line, Davis would like to see Warner return. “Without Warner, there is no Legally Blonde,” he joked.

Regina King, meanwhile, was a little surprised by the Legally Blonde 3 news when asked about it at EW’s Facebook Watch studio at Comic-Con this weekend. “Oh, I didn’t know!” she said.

King played Grace Rossiter in Legally Blonde 2, a congressional staffer who helps Elle get a bill on the House floor, but we forgive her for being out of the loop. King has been busy directing television, including the finale of the upcoming season of Insecure, and acting, earning an Emmy nomination for her work in Seven Seconds and starring in HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series.

Even with everything she’s doing, King said she’d still be open to reprising her role in Legally Blonde 3. “I freakin’ love Reese,” she said, “and if she asked me to come back, even if it was just for a scene, I would.”