With the crowd-pleasing (and surprisingly critic-loving) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again now playing in theaters, what are the chances that we return to the Grecian island for more ABBA fun…again?

No one expected that the 2008 original would yield a sequel but a third film seems even more unlikely.

“I feel there is enough ABBA music for sure but I’m gonna say the same thing I said 10 years ago: I don’t f—ing think so,” says star Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie. “It seems like it would be ridiculous. But now anything can happen! The only thing is I would be worried the studio would only make it to make money and, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I know that’s not the case.”

Producer Judy Craymer admits they probably shouldn’t wait another 10 years for a follow-up. “We don’t want to be too old,” jokes Craymer. “I think we’ll just dream about it for a bit. It’s fun to think about it. What would we call it—Fernando?”