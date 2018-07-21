type Movie release date 04/05/19 performer Zachary Levi director David Sandberg

If you’re still confused by Shazam vs. Kazaam, you may be pleased to know that Zachary Levi — the star of DC’s movie Shazam — is also confused.

“Someone had brought up on Twitter that there was a Shazam but it was the comic Sinbad,” the actor mentioned to EW during a Facebook Live interview at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. “But then I tried to look it up online and I can’t find it.”

So let’s set the record straight…

Shaquille O’Neal starred in the 1996 movie Kazaam, about a genie who resides within a boombox and grants a kid named Max wishes. People on the internet somehow got it in their heads that Sinbad (a.k.a. David Adkins) had starred in the movie and that the movie was actually called Shazam — again, neither of which are true.

Sinbad then partnered with CollegeHumor to make a spoof video of the fake Shazam movie as a joke. And there you have it.

“That wasn’t a movie?” Levi asked. “This is what we’re talking about! This is insanity!”

At the risk of complicating matters further, Levi now stars in the movie Shazam, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is an orphan boy who’s granted mystical powers by a wizard. By shouting the word “Shazam,” he transforms into an adult superhero with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

Angel said he “would just practice over and over” the delivery of “Shazam” to the point where it annoyed his family. “My mom would tell me stop saying it,” he laughed.

David Sandberg (Lights Out) directs Shazam, which also stars Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou. Since the film is part of the DC Extended Universe, which includes Justice League and Wonder Woman, Sandberg hopes we’ll be able to see his hero go up against Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel.

“I want to see him fight Superman,” the filmmaker said.

“In fairness,” Levi mentioned, “Shazam is the only one who could ever have a chance of beating Superman — and has.” Just don’t repeat that in front of Wonder Woman or Aquaman!

Shazam will hit theaters on April 5, 2019.

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.