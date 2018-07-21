Which is scarier: Godzilla or Demogorgon? Millie Bobby Brown weighs in

Derek Lawrence
July 21, 2018 at 01:57 PM EDT

Between Stranger Things and the upcoming Godzilla film, Millie Bobby Brown is quickly becoming the Queen of the Monsters.

When the Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast stopped by EW’s Comic-Con suite in San Diego on Saturday, the actress weighed in on the crucial question: Which is scarier: Godzilla or the Demogorgon?

“Godzilla,” quickly answered Brown. “He’s not scary though. Once I understand him, I think there’s some mutual respect for each other… I think he’s scary, but I don’t think Madison [her Godzilla character] does, I think she’s been taught to not be scared of any monsters.”

And how about the evil creature from Stranger Things? “The Demorgogon is pretty chill,” declared Brown, which prompted her Godzilla costar Thomas Middleditch to add, “Demogorgons are known for their chillness.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters dives into theaters on May 31, 2019. Watch the full video above.

