type Movie genre Comedy, Animated release date 02/08/19 performer Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks director Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum

Chris Pratt once again stars in the The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part as the eternally cheery Master Builder Emmet, but it was revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con that he’ll be voicing another character in the film — one who seems awfully familiar.

Pratt swung by Warner Bros.’ Hall H panel at Comic-Con to debut some new footage from the upcoming sequel.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum are directing The Second Part, which will see the return of Emmet, Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), Unikitty (Alison Brie), Batman (Will Arnett), and more. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz also joins the cast as a mysterious helmeted alien named General Mayhem.

The footage was shown exclusively for the Comic-Con audience, and it introduces a new character named Rex Dangervest (voiced by Pratt). He’s a galaxy-defending archaeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer — which sounds a lot like a combination of some of Pratt’s most famous characters.

“These wonderful writers tend to sort of mine from my life to make this film, so don’t be surprised if you see another instance of art imitating life in this [movie],” Pratt told the audience.

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Pratt’s appearance comes one day after Disney fired his Guardians of the Galaxy, director James Gunn, over recently unearthed offensive tweets. Pratt has yet to comment on Gunn’s firing, but his costar Dave Bautista tweeted his support of Gunn.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will hit theaters Feb. 8.