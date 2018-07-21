It: Chapter Two cast did 'speed dating' with their kid counterparts to prepare

If you’re the new actors of It: Chapter Two and you need a quick way to learn about your characters’ younger selves, speed-dating is a possible solution, as it turns out.

Jack Dylan Grazer, who will reprise his role of young Eddie Kaspbrak in the It sequel, couldn’t reveal much about the film when he sat down for a Facebook Live interview with EW at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about DC’s Shazam! But he did reveal this detail about the cast’s preparation for filming.

“I haven’t shot anything yet. I just went to the table read, and I can assure you it’s very good,” Grazer said, even though he acknowledged It talk is “a very touchy subject.”

He then recalled: “When I first got to Toronto for the table read, we went out to lunch, all of us, and the acting coach from the original It, the one we shot in 2017, came up to us and was like, ‘I have an idea: you guys should do like a speed dating thing and just talk to your adult version.'”

Grazer added that each kid only spoke with his or her own direct adult counterpart, but he said, “I learned a lot about PJ, he learned a lot about me and it was really fun.” In other news, James Ransome, playing adult Eddie, apparently goes by PJ.

The first It saw the young kids of Derry, Maine fighting against the demon clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgaard). Grazer starred alongside Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, and Sophia Lillis. They all promised to return to Derry if Pennywise showed its face again — and in Chapter Two, it will.

Warner Bros. revealed a photo of the table read with the new cast, featuring Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, and Bill Hader as Richie Tozier. The sequel also returns director Andy Muschietti.

It: Chapter Two is scheduled for theaters on Sep. 6, 2019.