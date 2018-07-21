Jude Law on Dumbledore's fixation with Grindelwald: 'He's temptation'

type Movie genre Fantasy, Drama release date 11/16/18 performer Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp director David Yates distributor Warner Bros.

San Diego is where to find Fantastic Beasts this weekend, as the cast of The Crimes of Grindelwald came to Comic-Con to appear on a panel and drop a new trailer.

Stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner all apparated into the EW suite at SDCC to tease the Wizarding World franchise’s next installment in a video that streamed live on Facebook Watch Saturday afternoon.

At the heart of the next few films is one relationship that, as Harry Potter fans came to understand in Deathly Hallows, changed the course of wizarding history forever: the bond between young Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, portrayed in the new film by Jude Law and Johnny Depp, respectively.

“There’s only so much I can reveal,” Law tells EW’s Piya Sinha-Roy in the video, above. “But it’s no secret that there was an incredibly intense relationship shared by these two in the past.” Though reluctant to elaborate much more, Law does add that Grindelwald — who appears in the Mirror of Erised when Dumbledore looks into it in the new trailer — “sits very much at the center of Dumbledore’s… his desires, but also the darkest parts of himself. And in a way, I think that’s what Grindelwald perhaps symbolizes for everyone: He’s temptation. He kind of empowers you but he also, I suppose, opens up the worst parts of you.”

The rest of the cast murmurs in agreement. “Whenever Jude talks, the rest of us go, Mmmmmmmm,” Waterston says, nodding thoughtfully.

Check out the full video above for more magical insight from the cast, including Miller on Credence’s return, Kravitz on Newt’s photograph of Leta Lestrange, and everyone on which other character in the Wizarding World they would love to play. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.