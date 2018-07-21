Fantastic Beasts panel gets political at Comic-Con: 'Impeach Trump!'

The panel for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald had a few surprises in store for Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday: A terrific new trailer, an appearance by Johnny Depp (in character, no less), and a few pointed political comments.

When the cast of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter prequel was asked what they would do if they had magic in real life, costar Zoe Kravitz (who plays Leta Lestrange) shot back: “Impeach Trump!” That was met with plenty of cheers in the room, though apparently, not everybody was on board:

Since he’s good at making up spells, the cast then turned to Dan Fogler and asked him what the spell would be called. He responded: “Impeachius Maximus!”

Fellow co-star Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone) put his own political twist on the question: “Smash the patriarchy,” replied the actor, who was colorfully dressed as Toadette from the Mario franchise.

Later, Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) took the stage in a surprise appearance. He wasn’t part of the panel and was dressed in character. Some have objected to his casting due to abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard, who was also on hand during the session for her role in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman.

Depp as the villainous dark wizard Grindelwald gave a speech that seemed to have some political resonance as his character is basically a supremacist looking to dominate lesser non-magical humans. “We who live for freedom or truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world,” he declared.

Previously, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne told EW that Grindelwald is having an effect on the wizarding world in the film that will likely draw some Trump comparisons.

“I’m enlisted by Dumbledore (Jude Law) to try and track him down and capture him,” Redmayne says. “What’s happened is Grindelwald’s belief that purebloods should reign over all non-magical beings is a political thing. He’s rallying more and more people and it causes divisions across families. He’s pretty hypnotic.”