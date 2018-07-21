type Movie genre Fantasy, Drama release date 11/16/18 performer Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp director David Yates distributor Warner Bros.

Accio, new footage from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The cast of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel opened Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con Hall H panel on Saturday with a new look at J.K. Rowling’s latest adventure. Stars Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller were on hand at the panel, as well as series newcomers Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner.

All attendees were given bracelets emblazoned with the Deathly Hallows symbol, and when Redmayne took the stage, he waved a wand over the crowd and said a quick “Lumos” to make every bracelet glow with light.

There was a gate-crasher, however, in the form of Johnny Depp’s nefarious Grindelwald, who took the stage in character to address the crowd and talk about his anti-Muggle philosophy.

“I do not hate them. I do not,” Grindelwald told the audience. “I say the Muggles are not lesser. Not worthless, but of other value. Magic blooms only in rare souls. It is granted to those who live for higher things.”

“The moment has come,” he added, “to rise up and take our rightful place in the world.”

Rowling wrote the script for The Crimes of Grindelwald, with David Yates once again returning to direct. The film follows Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander as he’s recruited by his former Hogwarts professor Dumbledore (Law) to help track down the dark wizard Grindelwald (Depp).

The newly-released Comic-Con trailer centers on the relationship between Newt and Dumbledore, and it opens with scenes of the professor teaching a young Newt how to defeat a Boggart — scenes that are extremely reminiscent of Professor Lupin doing the same for a young, bespectacled boy with a scar. The Boggart soon transforms into Newt’s greatest fear, which is revealed to be a desk and a typewriter — a.k.a. having to work in an office.

Cut to the now-adult Newt, who’s living a life that takes him far from any desk. He’s a globe-trotting magizoologist, and the trailer teases plenty of fascinating locations, from carnivals and London rooftops to Parisian alleyways. There are also plenty of beasts, too — including creepy cat-like creatures with glowing eyes and a black cloak-like thing that looks like it might be a Lethifold. (Rowling introduced the deadly Lethifolds, a.k.a. Living Shrouds, in the original Fantastic Beasts textbook.)

The heart of the trailer is the clash between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, and it’s clear that Grindelwald is stirring the wizarding community into anti-Muggle sentiment. But the footage also teases the complicated relationship between the two old friends: There’s a shot of Dumbledore seeing Grindelwald when he gazes into the mirror of Erised — the mirror that shows its viewer their greatest desire.

But perhaps the most exciting piece for Potter fans is the revelation of a familiar face — the immortal alchemist Nicolas Flamel, who was an old friend of Dumbledore’s and the man who created the Philosopher’s Stone.

“Are you a ghost?” Jacob Kowalski (Fogler) asks him.

“No!” Flamel replies. “I’m alive, but I’m an alchemist, and therefore immortal.”

“You don’t look a day over 375,” Jacob says.

A new poster for the film was also unveiled Saturday, which you can see below.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.