Wahoo! Ezra Miller cosplays as Toadette for Fantastic Beasts Comic-Con panel

A Fantastic Beasts Comic-Con panel deserved some fantastic cosplay to go with it. We got that from Ezra Miller.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

The actor, who plays Credence in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, did not blend in with the crowd when he hit the Hall H stage on Saturday as a gender-bent Toadette from Mario Kart.

Even against the star-studded assemblage of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner, as well as the surprise Johnny Depp appearance, Miller was hard to miss. Might’ve been all the pink.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

For last year’s Comic-Con, Miller joined his Justice League cast dressed as Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist. According to the Los Angeles Times, someone had to explain the character to Ben Affleck because he had no idea what was going on — which brings its own level of awesomeness. In 2016, Miller came out as Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings.

Miller has many Comic-Con appearances ahead of him. He’s got The Flash movie in the works from Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and barring any fatal outcomes in The Crimes of Grindelwald, there are the three other sequels screenwriter J.K. Rowling has been talking about.

That means many more Miller cosplays are in our future!

